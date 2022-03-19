Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $6.01 Million Stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $6,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 43.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $641,155.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 7,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $1,494,336.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,112 shares of company stock worth $14,509,330 over the last quarter. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $222.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a PE ratio of -93.58 and a beta of 1.02. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.03 and a 12 month high of $376.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $244.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.76.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.11%. The company had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZS has been the subject of several analyst reports. lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $360.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $320.00 to $265.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $415.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $310.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.66.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

