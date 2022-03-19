Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $6.40 Million Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $6,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 31,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the period. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.14.

Shares of MO opened at $51.68 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $42.53 and a one year high of $53.83. The company has a market cap of $93.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.24.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 270.68%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

