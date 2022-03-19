Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $7.53 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $7,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 90,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter worth $4,704,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 16.4% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 18,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 34,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.9% during the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 57,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.44.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $61.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.46 and its 200-day moving average is $63.06. The firm has a market cap of $85.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.49 and a 12-month high of $69.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

