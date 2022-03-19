Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $8.12 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,072 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Target were worth $8,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Center For Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at about $305,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 46.7% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 128,564 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,412,000 after purchasing an additional 40,953 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 59.9% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in shares of Target by 2.6% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,694,201 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $387,582,000 after purchasing an additional 42,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 7.1% in the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.05.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total value of $453,169.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TGT stock opened at $226.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $214.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.41. The company has a market capitalization of $104.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.06. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $179.63 and a 1-year high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.59%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

