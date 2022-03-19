Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $3,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 294.1% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 268 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 67.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 70.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $18,373,168.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $590,709.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A opened at $139.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.05. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.88 and a 52 week high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.54.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

