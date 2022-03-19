Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,563,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,289,853,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543,526 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,394,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $526,466,000 after purchasing an additional 78,566 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,404,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $288,694,000 after purchasing an additional 12,056 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,035,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,366,000 after purchasing an additional 228,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,708,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,139,000 after purchasing an additional 19,215 shares during the last quarter. 58.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RSG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.38.

NYSE RSG opened at $131.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.06. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.09 and a 12-month high of $145.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.80.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 45.54%.

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 362,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $117.17 per share, for a total transaction of $42,503,065.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 710,420 shares of company stock worth $83,099,992 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

