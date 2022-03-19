Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth about $462,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 12,188 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 22,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after buying an additional 6,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $129.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.33. The company has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a PE ratio of 127.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.40 and a 12-month high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 2.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 312.87%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IFF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.93.

About International Flavors & Fragrances (Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.