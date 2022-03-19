Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,376 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.4% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $65,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,302,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,162,752,000 after buying an additional 2,764,341 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,118,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,690,463,000 after purchasing an additional 541,152 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,955,407,000 after purchasing an additional 510,298 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,544,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,490,964,000 after buying an additional 1,622,530 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,741,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,576,668,000 after buying an additional 1,403,825 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JPM opened at $140.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $127.27 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

