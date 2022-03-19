Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,048 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $6,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRWD. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 223.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after buying an additional 3,152,219 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 55.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 317,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,816,000 after acquiring an additional 48,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.9% during the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 63.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $208.06 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.02 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.00, a P/E/G ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.46.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,125 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.33, for a total transaction of $1,477,226.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,840 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total transaction of $14,117,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,338 shares of company stock worth $24,687,302 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $339.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.24.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

