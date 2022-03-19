Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,352 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Trade Desk by 1,101.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,614,032,000 after acquiring an additional 19,127,872 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Trade Desk by 851.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,490,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,120 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 48.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,516,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,933,000 after buying an additional 819,218 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,437,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 973.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 575,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,498,000 after buying an additional 521,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $68.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 241.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 2.22. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.71 and a fifty-two week high of $114.09.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TTD shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Benchmark started coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $623,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 7,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $569,442.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,969 shares of company stock worth $1,906,466. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

