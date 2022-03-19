Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Carrier Global by 39.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,577,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,065,000 after buying an additional 1,589,475 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Carrier Global by 210.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,783,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,879,000 after buying an additional 16,122,688 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 16.5% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 28,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 4,018 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in Carrier Global by 8.0% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 8,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Carrier Global by 6.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global stock opened at $47.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.45. The company has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.22. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $39.58 and a 52-week high of $58.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CARR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.65.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

