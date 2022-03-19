Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ELS. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 76.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,480,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,630,000 after buying an additional 641,388 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 76.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 490,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,299,000 after buying an additional 212,364 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 22.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 921,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,460,000 after buying an additional 169,203 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 34.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 539,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,128,000 after buying an additional 137,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the third quarter worth about $8,950,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $75.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.99 and a 52-week high of $88.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.46.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $325.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.40%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile (Get Rating)

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.