Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 154.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 869.8% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bernstein Bank cut shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.53.

In other news, Director Raymond E. Mabus acquired 700 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $144.70 per share, for a total transaction of $101,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $473,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,410. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $151.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.20 and a 200 day moving average of $142.67. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.70 and a 52 week high of $160.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.68 and a beta of 1.26.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 46.88% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business’s revenue was up 106.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

