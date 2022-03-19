Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Lowers Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,307 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Allstate by 1.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 139,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,707,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Allstate by 39.3% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in Allstate by 122.9% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 7,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in Allstate by 4.7% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Allstate by 8.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 164,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,115,000 after buying an additional 13,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.93.

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $200,305.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $3,143,675.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,300 shares of company stock worth $3,715,590 over the last ninety days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALL stock opened at $133.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.71 and a 200-day moving average of $122.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $140.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.79.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.02). Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.87 earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

