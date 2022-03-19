Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned approximately 1.29% of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TOK. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 519.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 139,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,170,000 after buying an additional 116,700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TOK opened at $95.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.02 and a 200-day moving average of $97.88. iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF has a 12 month low of $86.25 and a 12 month high of $102.81.

