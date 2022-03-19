Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Makes New Investment in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,314,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 88.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 40.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 24.4% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LAD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $362.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lithia Motors from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.33.

In other news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.03, for a total value of $80,257.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 15,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.42, for a total transaction of $4,854,313.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,162 shares of company stock worth $6,713,805 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $340.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $312.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.03 and a 12-month high of $406.43. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.59.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $11.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $1.40. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The company had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 40.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

