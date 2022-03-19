Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 11,242 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,242 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 0.9% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $42,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG stock opened at $150.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $363.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $127.90 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.13.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total transaction of $45,166,497.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $204,935.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.50.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile (Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.