Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 1,196 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 21,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 28,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,724,000. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 242,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total transaction of $2,543,213.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.27.

BXP stock opened at $124.55 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.53 and a 1-year high of $128.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The company has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.43.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $731.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.00 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.66%.

Boston Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.