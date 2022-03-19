Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 1,541 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $6,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 4.7% in the third quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 28,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 358.7% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 32,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,606,000 after purchasing an additional 25,392 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 61.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,931,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,733 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 63.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 5.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,520 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $563,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 5,019 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total value of $790,994.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,424 shares of company stock worth $2,295,970 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TT shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $213.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $242.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $189.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.53.

Shares of TT stock opened at $158.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $142.53 and a 12 month high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 45.58%.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

