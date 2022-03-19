Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 1,684 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,324 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $9,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 55,517 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $7,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 18,332 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 210.6% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 19,121 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 12,965 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 229,250 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials stock opened at $135.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.14 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.37 and a 200 day moving average of $141.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.35%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.66.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

