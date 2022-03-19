Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 2,135 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 11,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 213.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.36.

CPT stock opened at $164.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $106.68 and a 12 month high of $180.37. The firm has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.74.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.70%.

In related news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 883 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total transaction of $145,474.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 72,267 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total transaction of $12,790,536.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 108,736 shares of company stock worth $19,140,397. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

