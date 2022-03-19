Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 2,258 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $846,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 5.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 119,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 3.1% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 537,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,710,000 after purchasing an additional 16,386 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 2.0% in the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 812,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,192,000 after purchasing an additional 16,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 77.4% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.92.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $80.59 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $71.78 and a 52-week high of $99.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.06.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

