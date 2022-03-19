Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 2,305 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,550,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,708,000 after buying an additional 1,569,233 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,398,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,036,000 after buying an additional 1,430,681 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,347,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,540,000 after buying an additional 303,065 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,339,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,970,000 after buying an additional 228,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,979,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,812,000 after buying an additional 151,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Seaport Res Ptn cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.31.

Shares of AEP opened at $94.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.34. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.22 and a 1 year high of $98.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.65%.

In other news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 5,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $486,084.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total value of $91,195.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,963 shares of company stock worth $2,953,989 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

