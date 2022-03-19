Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 2,465 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STT. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 48,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,407 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 5.9% during the third quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 15.0% during the third quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.17.

State Street stock opened at $88.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.07 and its 200-day moving average is $92.88. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.92 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 11.49%. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

In related news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

State Street Profile (Get Rating)

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.