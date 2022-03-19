Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 2,621 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 37.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,195,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,861 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 110.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,964,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,969 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 409.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 864,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,563,000 after acquiring an additional 694,664 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 149.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 959,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,671,000 after acquiring an additional 573,868 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 30.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,552,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,471,000 after acquiring an additional 365,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRM opened at $49.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.87. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $35.53 and a 1-year high of $53.14.

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.36%.

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 614 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $31,142.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 31,919 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $1,661,703.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,250 shares of company stock worth $7,442,268 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

IRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

About Iron Mountain (Get Rating)

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

