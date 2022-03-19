Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 396 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2,125.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,573,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $290.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.11. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $268.51 and a 12 month high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.75%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Sunday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $345.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.81.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

