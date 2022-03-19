Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 4,882 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,882 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $9,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,748.9% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

BMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.78.

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total transaction of $5,163,210.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $455,062.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,668 shares of company stock valued at $9,671,888. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $71.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.52. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $71.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.21. The stock has a market cap of $154.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.54.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.23%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb (Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.