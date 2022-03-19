Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 528 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,988.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 23,803 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,828.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ODFL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $328.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $307.13 and a 200-day moving average of $320.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.25 and a 12 month high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 13.50%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

