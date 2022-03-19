Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 5,313 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $3,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 48.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 30.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 19.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 140.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEAK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.56.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $33.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.74. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.16 and a 1-year high of $37.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $483.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.88 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 1.62%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.03%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

