Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 633 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 270.3% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 188.7% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.09, for a total transaction of $4,881,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total transaction of $7,349,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,719 shares of company stock worth $18,459,090 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE AMP opened at $300.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $301.15 and a 200-day moving average of $293.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.18 and a 1-year high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMP shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.85.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

