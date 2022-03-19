Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 933 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 933 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in CME Group were worth $5,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 55,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,697,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 656,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,919,000 after buying an additional 24,281 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 147.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 148,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,665,000 after buying an additional 88,229 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 123,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,908,000 after buying an additional 63,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 33,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,505,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kevin Kometer sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.04, for a total transaction of $3,294,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.36, for a total value of $733,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,650 shares of company stock worth $7,814,564 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.77.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $249.60 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $185.79 and a one year high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.72%.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

