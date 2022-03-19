Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power stock opened at $94.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.22 and a one year high of $98.15. The stock has a market cap of $47.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.34.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.65%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.31.

In other news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 6,361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total value of $607,729.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jospeh M. Buonaiuto sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $497,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,953,989. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

