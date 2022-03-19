Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,563 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $100,479,000. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $105,882,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $59,177,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,978,296 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $163,249,000 after buying an additional 319,033 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 593,884 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $49,462,000 after buying an additional 278,485 shares during the period. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $189,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $5,163,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,079,755 shares of company stock worth $224,400,956. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on STX. Summit Insights raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Argus raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.04.

Shares of STX stock opened at $94.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.17. The company has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $70.53 and a 52 week high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 322.33% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.13%.

About Seagate Technology (Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.