Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,860 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $7,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the second quarter valued at $878,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the second quarter valued at $3,597,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the second quarter valued at about $244,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 6.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,175,147 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $407,847,000 after acquiring an additional 73,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 342,138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $419.00 to $405.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.09.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $318.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.86, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.99. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $258.00 and a 1-year high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $661.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.40 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.58, for a total value of $1,854,074.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total value of $7,092,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,460 shares of company stock valued at $10,028,831. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Japan, Germany, South Korea, France, China, Other EMEA, and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

