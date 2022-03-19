Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,734 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Entergy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Entergy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Entergy by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in Entergy by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 3,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Entergy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 40,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,013,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entergy alerts:

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.93, for a total value of $503,685.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $1,087,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,785 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,944 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ETR opened at $109.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.62. Entergy Corporation has a 52 week low of $96.16 and a 52 week high of $115.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 72.92%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ETR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.33.

Entergy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.