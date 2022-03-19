Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,734 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in Entergy in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,192,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Entergy by 247.6% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 559,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,576,000 after purchasing an additional 398,620 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Entergy by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 68,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Entergy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,545,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,498,000 after purchasing an additional 10,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Entergy by 889.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 69,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after purchasing an additional 62,140 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy stock opened at $109.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.56 and a 200 day moving average of $107.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.62. Entergy Corporation has a 12-month low of $96.16 and a 12-month high of $115.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Entergy had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 72.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.33.

In other Entergy news, CAO Kimberly A. Fontan sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total value of $150,903.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.85, for a total value of $559,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,785 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,944 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

