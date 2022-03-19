Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in General Electric were worth $6,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 9,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 13.7% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $95.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. General Electric has a one year low of $85.29 and a one year high of $116.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.28.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.14%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.60.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

