Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,622 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in VICI Properties by 2,091.0% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter.

VICI Properties stock opened at $27.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.08. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.23 and a 52 week high of $33.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.81. The company has a quick ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $383.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.99 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 67.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.82%.

In related news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.88 per share, with a total value of $53,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.65.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

