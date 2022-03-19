Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 15,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 5.2% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 8.6% in the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 4.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $79.99 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.17 and a 12 month high of $83.19. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.057 per share. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 189.24%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

