Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 5,022 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,022 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Okta were worth $3,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Okta by 5.7% during the third quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Okta by 20.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 198,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,164,000 after buying an additional 33,306 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Okta by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 370,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,135,000 after buying an additional 13,309 shares during the period. Jeneq Management LP bought a new position in Okta during the third quarter valued at about $33,441,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in Okta during the third quarter valued at about $3,118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

In other Okta news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 5,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $899,016.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $158,272.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,800 shares of company stock worth $7,015,655. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OKTA stock opened at $174.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $180.86 and its 200 day moving average is $219.36. The stock has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 1.09. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.30 and a 1-year high of $287.44.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative net margin of 65.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $320.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

Okta Company Profile (Get Rating)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.