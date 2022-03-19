Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 7,936 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,654 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,936 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $8,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1,371.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,373,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144,285 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 16.8% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,537,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $906,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,150 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 2,473.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,239,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,196 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 56.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,223,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 30.5% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,370,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $65.21 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.00 and a 12-month high of $101.05. The company has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 87.18, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.93. The company has a current ratio of 11.77, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $506.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.24 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $115.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered CoStar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.22.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

