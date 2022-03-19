Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Trims Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,176 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 1.9% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,427,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $794,983,000 after acquiring an additional 120,105 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 3.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,157,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,465,000 after acquiring an additional 109,802 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Xylem by 5.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,403,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,302,000 after acquiring an additional 116,555 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Xylem by 21.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,265,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,155,000 after acquiring an additional 400,195 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Xylem by 7.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,711,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,694,000 after acquiring an additional 125,102 shares during the period. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XYL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Xylem in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Xylem in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.40.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $88.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.03 and a 1 year high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

