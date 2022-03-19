SunContract (SNC) Market Cap Reaches $3.09 Million

SunContract (SNC) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. SunContract has a market cap of $3.09 million and $458,774.00 worth of SunContract was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SunContract has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One SunContract coin can currently be bought for about $0.0252 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SunContract Profile

SNC is a coin. It launched on June 28th, 2017. SunContract’s total supply is 122,707,503 coins. The Reddit community for SunContract is /r/suncontract and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SunContract is suncontract.org . SunContract’s official Twitter account is @sun_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SunContract is a Decentralized Energy Market created to disrupt the energy section. Through the use of SunContract onnects electricity producers and consumers directly on a electricity pool, skipping middlemen fees and complications. SNC is an Ethereum-based token that is used within the SunContract system. “

SunContract Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SunContract directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SunContract should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SunContract using one of the exchanges listed above.

