Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $154.74 Million

Equities analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $154.74 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $135.00 million to $174.33 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors posted sales of $50.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 205.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full-year sales of $835.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $770.00 million to $952.06 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $944.38 million, with estimates ranging from $862.00 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $173.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.06 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 1.66%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SHO shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.71.

NYSE:SHO opened at $11.75 on Friday. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $13.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.83 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHO. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 203.7% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 60.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the third quarter worth about $81,000. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

