Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $154.74 Million

Equities analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $154.74 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $135.00 million to $174.33 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors posted sales of $50.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 205.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.
On average, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full-year sales of $835.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $770.00 million to $952.06 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $944.38 million, with estimates ranging from $862.00 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sunstone Hotel Investors.
Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $173.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.06 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 1.66%.
NYSE:SHO opened at $11.75 on Friday. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $13.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.83 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHO. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 203.7% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 60.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the third quarter worth about $81,000. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO)
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.