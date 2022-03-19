Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.
STRO has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wedbush cut their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.
In related news, CEO William J. Newell bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $77,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ STRO opened at $9.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $449.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.05. Sutro Biopharma has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $25.89.
Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.09). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 32.96% and a negative net margin of 170.55%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sutro Biopharma will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.
About Sutro Biopharma (Get Rating)
Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.
