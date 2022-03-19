Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

STRO has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wedbush cut their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

In related news, CEO William J. Newell bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $77,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 99.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 5.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 206.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STRO opened at $9.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $449.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.05. Sutro Biopharma has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $25.89.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.09). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 32.96% and a negative net margin of 170.55%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sutro Biopharma will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

