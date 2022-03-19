SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Position Lifted by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,907 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $14,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,273,011,000 after buying an additional 439,970 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,715,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,110,030,000 after buying an additional 135,943 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,238,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $801,323,000 after buying an additional 372,184 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $723,236,000 after buying an additional 83,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 971,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $628,763,000 after buying an additional 50,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.79, for a total value of $674,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.70, for a total transaction of $183,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,080 shares of company stock valued at $14,424,416. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $830.00 to $780.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $860.00 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $985.00 to $935.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $792.59.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $570.44 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $467.22 and a twelve month high of $763.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $601.64 and a 200-day moving average of $653.39. The firm has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.85.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.27. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 30.81 earnings per share for the current year.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

