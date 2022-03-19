SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 352.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,092 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,755 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $10,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SIVB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,821,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 16.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 114.3% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 75 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $386,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 5,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $721.39, for a total value of $3,754,834.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.58, for a total value of $162,363.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,080 shares of company stock valued at $14,424,416 over the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $830.00 to $780.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Odeon Capital Group lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $860.00 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $792.59.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $570.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $601.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $653.39. The company has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.85. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $467.22 and a 12-month high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 30.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

