Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Declares Dividend of $0.19 (OTCMKTS:SVNLY)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.1902 per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SVNLY opened at $5.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.53. The company has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.93. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SVNLY shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from SEK 103 to SEK 110 in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 118 to SEK 111 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 100 to SEK 85 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.67.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services.

