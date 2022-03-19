Swap (XWP) Trading Up 15.6% This Week

Swap (XWP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 19th. One Swap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0109 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Swap has a market capitalization of $162,866.54 and approximately $12.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Swap has traded 15.6% higher against the dollar.

About Swap

Swap’s total supply is 14,974,431 coins. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swap is swap.fyi

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Buying and Selling Swap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

