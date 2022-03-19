SwiftCash Price Tops $0.0004 (SWIFT)

SwiftCash (SWIFT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 19th. One SwiftCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. SwiftCash has a market cap of $82,531.02 and approximately $20.00 worth of SwiftCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SwiftCash has traded up 6.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SwiftCash Coin Profile

SwiftCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. SwiftCash’s total supply is 198,771,528 coins and its circulating supply is 198,051,097 coins. SwiftCash’s official website is swiftcash.cc. SwiftCash’s official Twitter account is @Bit_Swift and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SwiftCash is https://reddit.com/r/swiftcashcc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitswift (SWIFT) is a proof of stake and proof of work alternative crypto currency. The proof of stake rate is set to 3% per annum. “

SwiftCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwiftCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwiftCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SwiftCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

